Syracuse Soccer wins NCCA Championship in Epic Title Game (PICS)

The Syracuse men’s soccer team took on the Indiana Hoosiers Monday in the NCAA championship match at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

And what a game it was!

The Orange outlasted the Hoosiers after nearly two hours of gameplay followed by eight rounds of penalty kicks winning by a final score of 7-6.

It was an unbelievable ending to an improbable season as this year's SU soccer team was picked to finish near the bottom of the ACC - let alone compete for a title.

See the images below from the epic title game that saw the SU Orange win their first NCAA title in the program's 102-year history on Monday!

