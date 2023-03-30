Surprising Poll Ranks 5 NY Cities Best for Bachelorette Parties

A recent survey ranked places Yonkers and Rochester ahead of Lake George and the Hamptons when it comes to bachelorette party destinations.

When you think of cities, towns, destinations, and retreats throughout New York State that could be great to gather with the girls for a bachelorette party weekend, what comes to mind?

Obviously, New York City would be near the very top of the list (and it is, btw) but if we stretched out the entire state, what are some other fun places to have a little debauchery with the girls?

The Adirondacks, Finger Lakes, Lake George, Saratoga Springs, or even the Hamptons all seem like great places, right?

Surprisingly, none of them made this list! You may be surprised to learn what's on it.

A recent poll listed the top 200 destinations in the country that are best for bachelorette parties, and a total of 5 places in New York made the list. But are any of them the places you'd want to make memories as your last experience before marriage?

Which New York cities are best for celebrating the bride-to-be ahead of the big day? The results of a recent poll might surprise you!

To mark National Weddings Month, Lawn Love ranked 2023’s Best Bachelorette Party Destinations.

According to the survey, 200 of the biggest U.S. cities were ranked "based on 21 key metrics, such as attractions, restaurants, nightlife options, and spas. We considered safety, cost, and transportation options, too."

Surprising Poll Ranks 5 Best NY Cities for Bachelorette Parties

