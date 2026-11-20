State Police Searching for Unusual Truck Stolen in Upstate NY

I've seen some interesting things reported stolen over the years, but this one might be among the more unusual.

New York State Police are asking the public for help locating a well-drilling truck reportedly stolen from Oppenheim, a small town in Fulton County.

Photo: NYSP Photo: NYSP

Yes, that's the stolen truck, according to the New York State Police.

Now, while I'm certainly no expert on well-drilling equipment, I'm sure this thing is worth a pretty penny. But at first glance, it looks like something the guys from American Pickers might stumble upon in an old Upstate barn and offer somebody $300 to haul away.

But jokes aside, this is obviously a serious theft, and somebody is missing a valuable piece of equipment.

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Have You Seen It?

Anyone with information about the stolen well drilling truck is asked to contact New York State Police Troop G by email: crimetip@Troopers.ny.gov or by phone: 518-457-6811

Hopefully, someone can help get this unusual-looking piece of equipment back to its rightful owner.

How Does One Hide This?

I do have some questions.

First off, how exactly does someone steal something this massive? It's not like you can casually hop in, turn the key, and disappear into traffic without attracting a little attention, and it isn't exactly a vehicle you can tuck behind your garage and throw a tarp over.

Regardless of its appearance, State Police are hoping someone recognizes the truck or has information about where it might be.

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