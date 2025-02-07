Staying Safe on the Ice in New York: What You Need to Know

As winter settles in, many New Yorkers look forward to ice fishing, skating, and snowmobiling. But before you step onto a frozen lake or pond, it’s crucial to understand ice thickness safety.

Canva Canva loading...

The golden rule? Not all ice is created equal. Ice thickness can vary dramatically, even on the same body of water.

Here’s a quick guide to ice thickness: If the ice is less than 2 inches, stay off – it’s not safe for anyone. At 4 inches, it’s safe for a single person. Ice between 5-7 inches can support snowmobiles or ATVs. For a light truck or car, you’ll need 8-12 inches of solid ice.

Canva Canva loading...

But thickness isn’t the only thing to watch. The type of ice matters too. Clear blue ice is the strongest, while white ice (created from refrozen snow) is weaker. If you see gray ice, steer clear – it’s a sign of water weakening the structure.

Remember, rivers and streams with flowing water often have unpredictable ice, so extra caution is essential.

Canva Canva loading...

Bring a buddy, carry ice picks, and test the ice regularly with an auger or spud bar for added safety. And don’t forget that snow can act as insulation, hiding weak spots and slowing the freezing process.

Ultimately, New York doesn’t regulate ice thickness, so staying informed is up to you. Check local conditions, and always be prepared.