Summer is here, which means tick season is in full swing. Here is what you need to know to keep you, your family, and your pets safe.

Ticks are a growing concern throughout New York State, especially from spring through early fall. These tiny pests thrive in grassy, wooded, and brush-filled areas, including parks, hiking trails, and even backyards.

Read More: Warmer Weather Increases Risk of Lyme Disease in New York State

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, they can carry serious illnesses like Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, babesiosis, and Powassan virus, making prevention especially important for anyone spending time outdoors.

Before heading outside, take a few precautions to protect yourself:

Avoid high grass, brush, and leaf litter

Walk in the center of the trails

Use EPA-registered insect repellents with DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus

Treat clothing and gear with permethrin

Wear long sleeves, pants, and light-colored clothing to help spot ticks more easily

When you come back indoors, a few quick steps can make a big difference:

Shower within two hours to help wash away ticks

Do a full body check, paying close attention to hidden areas like behind the knees, around the waist, under arms, in and around ears, and in your hair

Tumble dry clothes on high heat for 10 minutes to kill any ticks that may be clinging to the fabric

Saratoga County Department of Health's Facebook page Saratoga County Department of Health's Facebook page loading...

If you find a tick on your skin, use fine-tipped tweezers to remove it carefully. Grasp the tick close to the skin and pull straight out with steady pressure. Clean the bite area and your hands with rubbing alcohol or soap and water. Avoid using home remedies like petroleum jelly.

New York health officials stress the importance of awareness and prevention to help reduce the spread of tickborne diseases across the state.