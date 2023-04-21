See ‘Fireballs’ & ‘Shooting Stars’ This Weekend in Upstate NY

We are in luck because as we celebrate Earth Day on Saturday there will be a dazzling display in the night sky known as the Lyrids meteor shower. The Lyrids are known to produce plenty of fireballs and shooting stars.

The Annual Perseid Meteor Shower From Bryce Canyon National Park Getty Images loading...

What is the Lyrids Meteor Shower?

It is one of the oldest known meteor showers that is caused by Comet Thatcher. This comet orbits the Sun only every four hundred and fifteen years. The last time it passed through was 1861 and won't return until 2283. With this meteor shower, you can expect to see eighteen to twenty fireballs and shooting stars per hour at its peak according to Forbes.com.

Photo: Unsplash.com Photo: Unsplash.com loading...

When Can We View the Lyrids Meteor Shower in Upstate NY?

The Lyrids meteor shower has been active since April 14th but the peak will be this Saturday evening, April 22nd, and into the early hours of Sunday, April 23rd. Scientists say that the most active time will begin around 10:30 pm through dawn Sunday morning.

Canva Canva loading...

How Do We Ensure We Can Get The Best View of the Lyrids Meteor Shower?

Fortunately, the moon is in a new phase which means the skies will be darker than normal and the moonlight won't affect viewing the Lyrids. It is recommended that you find a dark sky sight. This means at least twenty-five miles away from a town or city. Also, lay down a blanket or sit in a lawn chair and spend three hours just watching the sky. This will allow your eyes to adjust. The best places are parks, farmland, a rural places.

Canva Canva loading...