When it comes to American automobiles, many would argue that the muscle car era, from the mid-1960s to the early 1970s, was the industry's absolute pinnacle.

Read More: The 5 Capital Region Cities and Towns With The Worst Drivers

From design to performance, this golden era of American-made cars delivered some of the finest - and most powerful - cars ever produced. And when it came to muscle, no one did it better than Pontiac.

Saratoga Automobile Museum Presents Pontiac: The Dawn Of Muscle

Now, I am by no means a huge gearhead, but one thing I love is the beauty and roar of classic 1960s and 70s muscle cars. There is something special about the freedom they represent, not to mention the innovative design and ingenuity that made them come to life. When I heard about the current Pontiac display at the Saratoga Automobile Museum, it was a must-see! So this past weekend, my son and I jumped in my 4-cylinder commuter car to dream about a V8 upgrade!

The ingenuity and style of the GTO, as well as the Firebird and Trans Am, are currently on full display at the Saratoga Automobile Museum through April 2026. From the earliest GTO models that really spawned the muscle car wars between the big 3 US automakers, to an impressive collection of GTO 'The Judge' Models, to Friebirds and Trans Ams, I have never seen such an impressive collection of classic Pontiac muscle. Plus, there is even a Monkeemobile GTO from the classic TV show on display!

And the really cool thing? The museum says most of these stunning rides are part of a local collection owned by Saratoga County resident Ray DeCrescenzo. GTOs are his passion, and his collection includes numerous classic Pontiacs painstakingly restored to factory specs.

To truly appreciate this collection, you have to see it in person - plan that trip to the Saratoga Automobile Museum! But we will provide an inside look with the photo tour below!

See Inside The Pontiac Exhibit At Saratoga Automobile Museum If you love muscle cars, you HAVE to check out the Pontiac exhibition currently on display at Sartoga Automobile Museum through April 2026. This stunning exhibit features GTOs, Firebirds, and Trans Ams, most of which are from a local collection that lives in Saratoiga County! Take a tour below of some of the stunning rides on display now in 'The Dawn Of Muscle' exhibit in Saratoga. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff