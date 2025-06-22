If you are traveling this summer and it involves going through an airport, there are a couple of things you should be aware of that could protect you from someone stealing your personal information.

Airport Wi-Fi

Canva Canva loading...

That free public Wi-Fi might seem convenient, but it can put your info at risk. Hackers sometimes set up fake networks that look just like the airport’s. If you connect to one of these traps, they can see everything you do, including your passwords, your credit card number, and even your emails.

Also, be aware that the airport's real Wi-Fi is often unsecured. That means it's not a good idea to shop online, log into sensitive accounts, or enter any personal details. The airport Wi-Fi is NOT a secure connection.

Your safest option is to use your phone’s data. It’s more secure and harder for hackers to access.

If you have to use Wi-Fi, make sure it's the airport’s official network. Look for signs or ask an employee to confirm the exact network name.

Phone Charger Ports and Plugs Inside Airports

Canva Canva loading...

Most of us usually find a plug or charging port inside the airport when we travel. It's super convenient, but is it safe? The TSA is urging travelers to skip the public USB charging stations.

It is recommended that you use a wall outlet or bring your portable battery pack instead.

It doesn’t take much to stay safe. A few simple steps can protect your data and give you peace of mind so you can focus on the fun part of traveling.