"My 600-lb Life"

In January of 2022, we met a morbidly obese Albany man named Larry Myers on an episode of the popular TLC TV show My 600-lb Life.

It was impossible not to root for Meyers, known as "Buttermilk Biscuits" who appeared on the show during its 10th season. Hard-working and likable, Myers' episode was centered around survival while seeking a second weight loss surgery in Houston.

Larry Myers, Dead at 49

Sadly, family members announced on social media that he passed away last week. They didn't say the cause of Meyers's death, he was 49 years old.

The show chronicles the weight loss and life struggles associated with individuals who face the life-or-death reality of their morbid obesity and in the episode, Larry shared details from a horrifying past that includes the accidental death of his nephew - also named Larry- at the hands of his sister.

Adding to his already traumatic past, Myers explained that he would eventually lose his sister, followed by the death of his mother.

At one point, it was believed that Myers weighed as much as 940 pounds and after his initial gastric bypass surgery he was able to get down to under 400 pounds, but it was believed he put most of that weight back on.

Larry worked hard

While on the show, Myers was transforming his body.

Cameras showed him working out inside a Capital Region gym, and there was real determination in his voice when he talked about making the trek to Houston for the life-changing surgery.

RIP Larry Myers

For more on Larry Myers' journey and to see some before and after photos from his initial surgery, click here.

