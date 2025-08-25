The Powerball jackpot is the tenth largest in history tonight (Monday, August 25th), and everyone has a dream of hitting it big. However, in New York State, if you win the lottery, you are required to come forward. However, past winners have gotten clever about not disclosing their actual names.

If you are hoping to hit the $750 million Powerball jackpot tonight, you'd better have a plan if you wish to remain anonymous. In New York State, you must come forward and claim your lottery prizes. But many past winners chose to be clever and disguise their identity.

Just recently, someone in the Capital Region hit the second-place Powerball jackpot for two million dollars. They matched the first five Powerball numbers from April 14th. The Powerplay feature enables players to multiply the non-jackpot prize, effectively doubling the second-place prize. The winner did not come forward but instead named themselves differently so they could remain anonymous.

The winner or winners of that April 14th New York Lottery Powerball jackpot decided to disguise their identity by creating an LLC. They registered as the Albany-based Bola Bao Limited Liability Company. This company received a single lump sum payment totaling $1,302,002, after required withholdings.

So when you play the $750 million Powerball tonight, remember you don't have to risk your friends and long-lost family coming out of the woodwork to get some money from your winnings. You can create a clever LLC, and no one has to know it's you!