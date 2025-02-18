Ready For Spring? When To Expect The First 70-Degree Day In Upstate New York

Sick of the cold and snow? Here's when to expect the first 70-degree day of 2025 in Upstate New York.

If you have been yearning for warmer temperatures, our four-legged forecaster, Punxsutawney Phil, did not make the prediction you wanted for Groundhog Day Sunday.

Yes, it's six more weeks of winter. You probably don't give a lot of weight to a rodent's weather forecast, but just the thought of early spring gives you something to latch on to.

Regardless, we only have one full month of winter weather left as we near the season's midway point. And that means the first 70-degree day will be here before we know it. Heck, it could even happen this month!

When Will Upstate NY Have Its First 70-Degree Day Of 2025?

While we have certainly reached 70 degrees in February before, according to the averages, the first time we will hit that temperature mark will be a little later.

According to the Weather Channel, Upstate New York typically does not have its first 70-degree day until April.

Want to narrow it down even more? If we look at a central location Upstate, we can make a guess when it may happen

The Weather Channel says the average date of the first 70-degree day in the Syracuse area is April 2nd.

We hope it comes sooner, but April is not a long wait: it is only 8 weeks away!

