Price Drop! Exquisite Riggi Palace Now Yours for a Cool $12M!

Back in December, we highlighted this absolute gem of a home in Saratoga Springs that listed for $18 million dollars.

According to sources, there's been a 25% price drop so if you have a cool $12M burning a hole in your pocket, it may be worthy of a walk-through.

Or you can just look at the amazing pics in the gallery below!

The exquisite "Riggi Palace" located in Upstate New York has been nicknamed the "Jewel of Saratoga" and you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who will argue with you about that.

Built for Ron and Michele Riggi back in 2003, this jaw-dropping estate is located in the scenic Adirondacks and includes a "stone-clad Rococo-style main mansion and additional structures spread across a 1.3-acre parcel of land."

According to Zillow.com, this palatial estate is back on the market.

Palazzo Riggi features a 6-bedroom, 13-bath main house that is roughly 19,000 square feet and adorned with many award-winning details, such as hand-painted murals, heated walkways, an elevator, marble floors, and a spectacular bridal staircase!

But that's only the beginning - see inside the now "reduced" Riggi Palace in our gallery below!

Other incredible amenities and details include:

gym with steam shower

bowling alley

a pet playhouse

movie theater

wine cellar

security building for guards to monitor the premises 24/7

five-car temperature-controlled garage with an office.

numerous fountains

a sparkling pool and spa flanked by a poolhouse

