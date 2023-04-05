Powerful and Moving 9/11 Exhibit to Stop in Upstate NY

None of us will ever forget the tragic events that unfolded back on September 11, 2001, but as time goes by, sometimes it's good to pause, reflect, and think back on those who innocently lost their lives and those who sacrificed theirs trying to save others.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit traveled to nearly 50 states and Canada, has educated over 600,000 people, and will be in Upstate, New York later this month.

Tunnel to Towers 9/11 Exhibit is coming to Upstate NY. Photo: T2T.org The powerful and moving Tunnel to Towers 9/11 Exhibit is coming to Upstate NY

Photo: T2T.org loading...

What is the 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit?

The 9/11 mobile tribute is described as a traveling memorial to honor those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, including the 343 members of the Fire Department of New York City (FDNY) who made the ultimate sacrifice, and all who continue to lose their lives to 9/11-related illnesses.

This high-tech, 83-foot tractor-trailer, which transforms into a 1,100-square-foot exhibit, is a tool to further educate people across the country about the events of that tragic day. T2T.org

What kinds of things will we be able to see?

The traveling memorial provides interactive education and features artifacts like steel beams from the towers.

There are videos and even some of the very first radio transmissions from first responders as the tragic events unfolded.

Interactive guided tours are carried out by FDNY firefighters who provide firsthand accounts of the day and its aftermath.

Where will the Tunnels to Towers 9/11 Exhibit be?

The exhibit will be at the Innovare Advancement Center (Griffiss Business & Technology Park), 592 Hangar Rd, Rome, NY, and will be happening April 20th - 23rd from 10 am to 4 pm.

This event is open to the public and free of charge, for more information, click here

