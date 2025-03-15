Police Want Man In Upstate New York; Last Seen At Hunting Club

Have You Seen this Man?

Police in Upstate New York are asking the public for help locating a man wanted by the Vermont State Police. The man was last seen at a fish and game club about two hours north of Albany.

According to a press release from the New York State Police , the search is on for Collen Gardner, 48, of Sheldon, Vermont, who was last seen on Tuesday, March 11th.

The report states that Gardner was on the Westport Fish and Game Club property, on Fish and Game Club Way in Westport, Essex County, where he left his vehicle.

Man wanted by Vermont State Police was last seen at a New York gun club, 518-news, 518news, Wanted in Upstate New York If anyone has any information about Gardner's whereabouts, please contact NYS Police Troop B at 518-897-2000. Photo: NYPS loading...

Wanted by Vermont State Police for Violating Parole

Vermont State Police According to the NYSP, Gardner violated the terms of his parole in Vermont, and is wanted by the

The Fish and Game Club , where Gardner was last seen before his disappearance, acknowledged that he was there, but not by invite.

"Just wanted to let people know, the club was not aware that this person was on our property. This person had no permission to be on the premises," they wrote on their Facebook page. Description of Gardner

Here's what we know about Gardner, according to the Vermont State Police:

Gardner is a white male

He's 5’11” tall, 225 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes

Gardner is believed to be in the Franklin/ Chittenden County Area

He is believed to be driving a blue 2010 Nissan Versa Note bearing Vermont registration KPK409.

If anyone has any information about Gardner's whereabouts, please contact NYS Police Troop B at 518-897-2000.

ICE's Most Wanted Could Be Hiding In New York State U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is looking for all of these alleged criminals. Can you help track them down?