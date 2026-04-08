Man Abandoned Puppy

Albany Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man connected to a troubling animal cruelty investigation after a puppy was abandoned outside a city building.

According to the Albany Police Department, the incident happened early Monday morning, April 6, around 5:30 a.m. Investigators say the individual left a female puppy in a crate on the sidewalk in front of Albany City Court on Morton Avenue, and then he coldheartedly walked away.

Have You Seen Him?

Albany Police are asking if anyone recognizes this man. Photo: Albany Police Dept Facebook Albany Police are asking if anyone recognizes this man. Photo: Albany Police Dept Facebook loading...

Thankfully, a passerby discovered the dog, now named “Ayla,” and contacted authorities.

Ayla was taken to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, where she was found to be in poor condition. The good news: officials say she is now stable and receiving care.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing, and they are working to identify the individual involved.

"Ayla" is thankfully in good hands now after being disposed of in Albany. Photo: Albany Police Department "Ayla" is thankfully in good hands now after being disposed of in Albany. Photo: Albany Police Department loading...

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Department’s Animal Control Unit at (518) 462-7107 and leave a message for investigators.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Capital Region Crime Stoppers online or through the P3 Tips mobile app.

What You Can Do...

If you ever witness animal cruelty or believe an animal is in danger, don’t hesitate — report it immediately to local law enforcement, your local SPCA, or other humane agencies.

In 2010, the Albany County Legislature established the Animal Abuser Registry (Local Law K), which the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society manages. This registry was designed to protect animals and inform the public.

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Why This Matters

The individuals listed in the registry have all been convicted of animal cruelty. While the specific details of each case may not be available, the law is clear: They are prohibited from owning, possessing, residing with, or intentionally having physical contact with any animal.

See their faces in the gallery below.

List of Registered Animal Abusers in Upstate New York Here is a list of people in Upstate NY charged with animal cruelty, according to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society and the Albany County Sherrif's Department Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany