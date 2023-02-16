Police in Upstate Arrest 9 Looking for Action on Valentine&#8217;s Day

Police in Upstate Arrest 9 Looking for Action on Valentine’s Day

While many people in the Capital Region had special someone to spend Valentine's Day with on Tuesday, many in our area were dateless. But, rather than sit home and sulk about another lonely night on Valentine's Day, at least nine men in the Capital Region wished they had stayed in and watched a rom-com, alone.

Surprise! Schenectady Police arrest Valentine Nine Looking for Action on Tuesday Night!

On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the Schenectady Police Special Investigations Unit (SIU), with assistance from New York State Police VGNET conducted a prostitution detail - making 9 arrests. Schenectady Police

 

These are the "Valentine Nine", who according to the Schenectady Police, were all charged with Class A Misdemeanors and released.  They are scheduled to appear in Schenectady City Court on March 7, 2023.

  • Khalid Ahmed (36) of Schenectady
  • Mark Lemire (50) of Altamont
  • James Parker (50) of Schenectady
  • John Hartley (72) of Schenectady
  • Ganga Sukraj (51) (Not listed)
  • Cezary Drzymalski (68) of Niskayuna
  • Samuel Hernandez (of) of Schenectady
  • Carl Olsen (63) of Scotia
  • Kenneth Wiley (57) of Schenectady

What are the different levels of punishment if you are caught soliciting a prostitute?

Patronizing a prostitute is a Class A misdemeanor that is punishable by up to one year in prison and/or up to a $1,000 fine.

Patronizing a prostitute is a Class E felony if the prostitute is under 14 years of age.  A person found guilty of this crime could spend two to five years in prison.

Permitting prostitution is a Class B felony that is punishable by up to three months in prison and/or up to a $500 fine.

5 New York Cities Ranked Dirtiest in America

List of Registered Animal Abusers in Upstate New York

Here is a list of people in Upstate NY charged with animal cruelty, according to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society and the Albany County Sherrif's Department

11 of New York's Most Wanted Criminals with Upstate Connections

Below are individuals with ties to the Capital Region and Upstate New York. They have been designated as some of New York's Most Wanted Fugitives and should be considered ARMED and DANGEROUS.
Categories: News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR