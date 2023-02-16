Police in Upstate Arrest 9 Looking for Action on Valentine’s Day
While many people in the Capital Region had special someone to spend Valentine's Day with on Tuesday, many in our area were dateless. But, rather than sit home and sulk about another lonely night on Valentine's Day, at least nine men in the Capital Region wished they had stayed in and watched a rom-com, alone.
Surprise! Schenectady Police arrest Valentine Nine Looking for Action on Tuesday Night!
On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the Schenectady Police Special Investigations Unit (SIU), with assistance from New York State Police VGNET conducted a prostitution detail - making 9 arrests. Schenectady Police
These are the "Valentine Nine", who according to the Schenectady Police, were all charged with Class A Misdemeanors and released. They are scheduled to appear in Schenectady City Court on March 7, 2023.
- Khalid Ahmed (36) of Schenectady
- Mark Lemire (50) of Altamont
- James Parker (50) of Schenectady
- John Hartley (72) of Schenectady
- Ganga Sukraj (51) (Not listed)
- Cezary Drzymalski (68) of Niskayuna
- Samuel Hernandez (of) of Schenectady
- Carl Olsen (63) of Scotia
- Kenneth Wiley (57) of Schenectady
What are the different levels of punishment if you are caught soliciting a prostitute?
Patronizing a prostitute is a Class A misdemeanor that is punishable by up to one year in prison and/or up to a $1,000 fine.
Patronizing a prostitute is a Class E felony if the prostitute is under 14 years of age. A person found guilty of this crime could spend two to five years in prison.
Permitting prostitution is a Class B felony that is punishable by up to three months in prison and/or up to a $500 fine.