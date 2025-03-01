Plane Crash In VT; See the Daring Rescue By New York Rangers

Small Plane Crashed in Vermont

A small plane crashed in Manchester, Vermont, on Wednesday morning, and miraculously, the three people on board survived. Words can't express the amount of gratitude we have for first responders throughout New York State.

Thursday morning, pictures and video released to the public show how treacherous the rescue was, as New York Forest Rangers delicately piloted a rescue chopper down to the crash location.

Reports say that a Piper-manufactured single-engine plane crashed in a rural area on one of the highest peaks in Southern Vermont, Mt. Equinox, which stands at over 3,800 feet in elevation.

See the Images and Video Below

Miracle That Everyone Survived

According to the NYS DEC, NYSP Aviation received a call about a plane crash around 9:20 a.m., and three passengers aboard the plane needed assistance.

Incredibly, all the passengers survived the crash. According to a report from News Channel 13, the heavy snowpack on the mountain might have saved lives.

plane crash in Vermont, Plane crash in Manchester Vermont pictures and video, Upstate New York News, NY Rangers make daring rescue of plane crash in Vermont, 518-news, 518news Photo: NYS DEC Facebook loading...

Manchester Fire Department’s 1st Assistant Chief Jamie Greene said, “The snow helped cushion the fall."

"(The pilot), he added, "was able to guide through a couple of trees just perfectly,” said Greene.

NY Forest Rangers Take Quick Action

According to the report, two of the Department of Environmental Conservation's Forest Rangers (Gullen and Thompson) were preparing for a training exercise at Albany International Airport along with NYSP Pilots Anderton, Sperber, and Trooper Aurigena.

When the call came in, the crew was diverted from their training mission, and they piloted the rescue helicopter to the crash location.

At 12:15 PM, Trooper Aurigena lowered both Forest Rangers to the subjects.

attachment-NYS DEC Crash 1 Photo: NYS DEC Facebook loading...

The NYS DEC says that Rangers packaged the patients into the helicopter, an ambulance took two patients to the hospital, and a MedFlight transported the third patient.

attachment-NYS DEC crash 3 Photo: NYS DEC Facebook loading...

attachment-NYS DEC 5 Photo: NYS DEC Facebook loading...

attachment-NYS DEC crash 7 Photo: NYS DEC Facebook loading...

If you are unable to see the video below, click here.

Popular Restaurants That Have Faded Away

Hiker Locates Plane Crash in Catskills from 1983 According to legend, the Catskill Mountains are littered with wreckage from plane crashes - but they're not easy to find! But Connecticut resident Keith Thomas told us he hiked the muddy 9.5-mile trail to locate it, and once he did, he was "glowing!" Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany