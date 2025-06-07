Miracle in Gloversville?

Nearly five weeks after a devastating fire tore through a historic abandoned building in Gloversville, one of the many exotic pets that was presumed killed in the blaze turned up, miraculously, at a cafe in Gloversville.

The cafe's owners say they could not catch the reptile, but they hope that people in the area, knowing that somehow it survived, may be able to return it to its heartbroken owner.

Gloversville Fire Destroys Pet Store

According to reports, no one was hurt battling the fire, and fortunately, the building was unoccupied. However, Adirondack Exotics, which is nearby, experienced a total loss.

Residents banded together and started a GoFundMe for Adirondack Exotics, a small exotic pet store that mainly handled reptiles like the one that had survived. As of this week, they raised over $9,000.

Keep an Eye Out for a Pet Lizard in the Gloversville Area

It's been over a month since the fire, and naturally, most people assumed that all the animals that didn't make it out were dead. However, that may not be the case after what was discovered this week.

Cravings Bakery and Cafe in Gloversville excitedly posted about the sighting on Wednesday.

While they say they could not corral the reptile, they were also amazed that it could still be alive, and they hope someone in the area spots it.

"We just had a couple come in and say there was a huge “lizard” outside the bakery! How incredible that it was able to survive! Unfortunately we were unsuccessful at catching him right now but please keep an eye out and if you see anything please message their page to help him get him back!"

Leapin' Lizards! Let's hope the update on this story is about a happy reunion in Gloversville.

