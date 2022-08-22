PBR Returns to Albany! Including the ’21 Champion from Upstate NY!

Pro Bull Riders’ Premier Series Returns to Albany, New York for First Time in More Than 14 Years- Tickets are On-Sale Now and you can win them all week on 1077 GNA!

The last time an event of this magnitude came to the area was back in 20008, but later this winter, it'll be bucking back in town, and for the first time in more than 14 years, Professional Bull Riders' will "Unleash The Beast"!

This two-night event will be in Albany at the MVP Arena with the PBR Albany Invitational on Dec. 29-30.

"For two nights only, 35 of the best bull riders in the world will go head-to-head against the sport’s rankest bovine athletes, showcasing the ultimate showdown of man vs. beast in one of the most exciting live sporting events to witness." PBR Press Release

Tickets for the elite Unleash The Beast’s PBR Albany Invitational are on sale now, for more information click here. But if you want to win your tickets, we'll have your chance to win them all week (August 22-28th) in the morning on 1077 WGNA.

The event in Albany later this winter is an exciting stop for the PBR tour as riders in town will attempt to accumulate the season-long points necessary to be crowned PBR World Champion.

The upcoming PBR Albany Invitational will be just the fifth event of the new individual season and will highlight New York State's first-ever World Champion!

PBR’s return to Albany comes to upstate New York at a great time, as one of its best riders comes from just outside of Buffalo. Young gun Daylon Swearingen, 23, from Piffard, NY became the first rider from New York to be crowned the PBR World Champion in 2022, and the young star is scheduled to ride that weekend!

Swearingen is now 17th in all-time money earned in PBR competition with his career earnings topping more than $2.21 million.

Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, at the MVP Arena Box Office, or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

Elite Bull Riding Comes to Albany for the First Time in 14 Years

13 Celebs You Might Spot Anytime in Saratoga this Summer

GNA Hot Shots: Cody Johnson & Friends at MVP Arena 8/19/22 Cody Johnson & Friends rocked the MVP Arena! The crowd was ready for some downhome country music. Drew Parker kicked things off and Randy Houser kept the party going. Then Cody Johnson brought his high energy and blew the roof off of MVP Arena! Were you at the show? Check out fan pics and some amazing shots of all of the artists.