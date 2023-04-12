Only in New York! Would You Eat a $200 Grilled Cheese Sandwich?

In honor of National Grilled Cheese Day, we're highlighting one sold in New York that costs $214 dollars, making it the most expensive in the world, and here's why!

Today is National Grilled Cheese Day and if ever a food was worthy of having its own day, it's this sandwich.

Quick and easy to make, inexpensive, and when done properly it's the perfect accompaniment to a hot bowl of soup, but it's perfectly delicacy on its own with a side of chips.

Everyone has a tip or trick on how they make their perfect grilled cheese. I actually started making mine in an air fryer recently and I have nailed the technique.

All I use is some fresh bread (I prefer brioche), sharp Cheddar cheese, salty/creamy Irish butter, and a little bit of mayonnaise.

After about 8 minutes, a few flips, a press, and $4 or $5 dollars later, you have grilled perfection, a far cry from the $214 dollar grilled cheese served at a New York restaurant, recognized as the most expensive in the world.

Why is the grilled cheese sold in NYC so dang expensive?

According to The Guinness Book of World Records, the most expensive grilled cheese sandwich is found at Serendipity 3 in New York City and it's made with bread that has champagne and 23-karat gold baked throughout.

The cheese is rare and actually imported from Southern Italy, then brushed with a mixture of white truffle oil and gold flakes and the sandwich costs as much as a car payment for some!

And unlike most grilled cheese sandwiches that take about 8-10 minutes to cook, this sandwich must be ordered 48 hours in advance.

