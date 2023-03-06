One Dead, at Least 2 Critical after Concert Stampede in Upstate NY

Police are currently investigating the details surrounding an Upstate New York tragedy on Sunday after a packed concert inside a 120-year-old building turned into deadly chaos. Here's what we know so far.

Police say one person is dead and others were critically injured during a stampede at a concert on Sunday night in Upstate, New York.

Police say the injuries occurred when frightened concert-goers - who thought they heard gunshots - tried to exit the old venue in Rochester causing a deadly stampede

Brian Cody Main Street Armory in Rochester, NY Photo: Google Images loading...

According to a report from the Democrat and Chronicle, Police responded to the Armory just after 11 p.m. Sunday after a report of gunshots. At the time of the unfortunate chaos, the old venue located at 900 East Main St. in Rochester was packed with music fans there to see a concert by GloRilla and Finesse2Tymes.

Six additional concert-goers were dropped off by private vehicle at area hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening but were related to the same incident, police said. - Democrat and Chronicle

One of the artists, a rapper from Tennessee who goes by the name of GloRilla, tweeted to her fans after the incident, saying that she was praying for everyone's safety.

Rochester police Lt. Nicholas Adams told ABC News A 33-year-old woman died, and two people were in critical condition, the department said.

Concert-goers heard gunshots, but police say that none of the injuries sustained were from guns or bullets.

“The injuries appear to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots,” Adams said according to sources.

Heartwrenching Look at Beloved Capital Region Concert Venue Before Demolition WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

The Starlite Music Theater opened in 1957 and was a popular venue located in Latham. There were many acts that passed through the Starlite until 1997. It was a 3,000-seat theater in the round. In the 1980s I saw Belinda Carlisle of the Go Go's at the Starlite Music Theater. Kenny Rogers, The Monkees, Weird Al Yankovic, Jonny Cash, Run DMC, Diana Ross, and more graced the stage. The Starlite closed its doors in 1998 and laid dormant for years. Then in December 2012, the Starlite was demolished. Here are pictures of the venue in the summer of 2012 before it was leveled.

See 10 Country Superstars Who Played Upstate Concert Hall Before Upstate Concert Hall closed a few years ago to become Empire Live in Albany, GNA Nation got to enjoy so many amazing Country shows over the years, going all the way back to the days when the venue was called Northern Lights. Here are 10 of today's Country superstars who paid their dues at Upstate Concert Hall on their way up the Country ranks.