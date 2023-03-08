Odd Noises, Humanlike Footprints: What Did a Man in Upstate NY See?

"It was about 9:30 p.m. and I had stepped out onto my back deck to have a cigarette and immediately noticed that the coyotes around my house were going CRAZY!" he explained. His house is located near North Java, NY (about 4.5 hours west of Albany), and Dodson says that in addition to the frenzy whipped up by the coyotes, that night he heard distinct noises and sounds consistent with what a Bigfoot might sound like.

"I stood there listening," he said, "and I heard 3 loud tree knocks come from the woods behind my house and then maybe about 10 seconds later from the left side of my house."

The sound wasn't isolated, and it appeared to be moving around him, but the chaos turned even eerier when after 20 minutes, Dodson heard nothing but dead silence.

"I heard 3 distinct whooping calls and the coyotes immediately went quiet. I stood there and continued to listen...but didn't hear anything for about 20 minutes."

Since April, Dodson tells us that he and his wife have been on high alert and on the lookout for anything usual in the wooded area by his home.

Intrigued by the noises, and curious to find out more, Dodson told us what happened next, about a week later:

"My wife and I were sitting out on the deck and I just happened to look off into the trees on the left side of my house and noticed a stick structure about 50 feet from my deck that had NOT been there the day before."