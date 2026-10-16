One of the Most Ridiculous Fake Registration Stickers Ever

We've seen some pretty creative attempts to fool police over the years, but this one might take the cake. Or, in this case, the prescription cream.

The New York State Police recently shared a photo of a fake vehicle registration sticker discovered during a traffic stop, and it's so ridiculous that you almost have to admire the creativity.

That's Not a Registration Sticker!

According to the New York State Police, a trooper in Western New York found a fake registration sticker on a vehicle's windshield.

They didn't name the New York driver who tried to pull a fast one, but the homemade sticker was apparently fashioned from a prescription label for Permethrin 5% cream, a medication commonly used to treat scabies.

The label even included instructions to massage the cream into the skin from head to toe and leave it on for 8 to 14 hours.

Not exactly the kind of information you'd expect on a New York State registration sticker.

Photo: NYSP Photo: NYSP

The NYSP seemed to really enjoy this one, writing on social media that, "The prescription says to apply from head to toe. It doesn’t say anything about making your own registration."

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The Comments Were Even Better

Naturally, the internet had a field day, and some of the comments were priceless.

One commenter wondered how the officer kept a straight face.

My favorite comment (and perhaps the most incriminating) came from someone who admitted that years ago, when money was tight, he drove for an entire year with a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup wrapper on his windshield because it matched the sticker color.

State Police have not said whether the driver received any additional charges.

But one commenter may have summed it up best:

"If the officer laughs, the penalty should be reduced."

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