Hostage Report in Adirondacks a Hoax

The Adirondacks are known for their peaceful mountain communities, scenic lakes, and quiet escapes from everyday life. But on Monday afternoon, a pretty scary report of an armed hostage situation brought about a large police response to the Blue Mountain Lake area, which is a few hours north of Albany.

Fortunately, investigators determined the whole thing was a hoax.

Police Respond to Reported Hostage Situation in Blue Mountain Lake

According to New York State Police, troopers were dispatched to the town of Indian Lake in Hamilton County on November 9th just before 2 pm.

The report stated that the caller claimed an armed individual was holding another person against their will.

Troopers and assisting agencies immediately began searching the reported location, as well as nearby homes and outbuildings.

Read More: Small Rotterdam Bakery Making a Big Difference This Thanksgiving

As investigators received additional information, they expanded their search to locations at the Adirondack Experience, the museum on Blue Mountain Lake.

However, authorities found no hostage, armed suspect, or evidence that the reported incident had occurred.

Photo: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

State Police Confirm Swatting Hoax

After remaining in contact with the caller and evaluating the information provided, investigators determined the emergency report was false.

Police classified the incident as a swatting hoax, which involves deliberately reporting a fabricated emergency to trigger a law enforcement response.

Why anyone would do that is beyond comprehension, but thankfully, State Police confirmed there was no associated threat to the community.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and New York State Forest Rangers assisted in the response.

The investigation into who made the false report remains ongoing.

Missing: Over 60 Children Disappear From Homes In New York State