Heading out for Memorial Day? Whether you're beach-bound, heading to a barbecue, or escaping to the Adirondacks, New York State wants you to drive safely. They are stepping up police patrols and checkpoints to make sure of it.

From Friday, May 23rd through Monday, May 26, 2025, New York State Police and local law enforcement will be cracking down hard on drunk driving, speeding, and seatbelt violations. Expect more patrols, DWI checkpoints, and even unmarked “CITE” vehicles designed to catch careless drivers in the act.

CITE vehicles are unmarked police vehicles that are designed to blend in with regular traffic so that New York State troopers have a better vantage point for cracking down on violators.

Last Memorial Day weekend, over ten thousand tickets were issued statewide, and more than 200 drivers were arrested for DWIs. This year, they’re looking to keep those numbers down by being more visible and more strict.

If you're getting behind the wheel, wear your seatbelt (yes, even in the back seat), and don’t drive under the influence. The state’s “Have a Plan” app can help you arrange a ride, find a cab, or assign a designated driver before you head out.

Governor Hochul says it's all about safety as the summer kicks off. So whether you're cruising out to Niagara Falls, road-tripping to the Adirondacks, or just staying local to hang out with family and friends, make good choices. Buckle up, drive sober, and enjoy the long weekend ticket-free.