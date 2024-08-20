Nothing is more frustrating when you travel than your flight getting delayed or canceled. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has made a new rule to protect you.

This rule says airlines must quickly give passengers cash refunds if they are owed one. This will help passengers get refunds easily when airlines cancel or change flights, delay checked bags, or don't provide extra services passengers pay for.

According to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg,

Passengers deserve to get their money back when an airline owes them without headaches or haggling. Our new rule sets a new standard to require airlines to promptly provide cash refunds to their passengers.

The new rule clarifies when airlines must give refunds. Before this rule, each airline had its own rules for when a refund was given. This made it hard for passengers to know their rights. The DOT also received complaints about airlines changing their refund policies to be less helpful during times with many cancellations and changes.

Under this rule, passengers are entitled to a refund if their flight is canceled or significantly changed, and they don’t accept alternative options or travel credits.

For the first time, "significant change" is clearly defined. It includes changes to domestic flight times by more than 3 hours or international flight times by more than 6 hours, departures or arrivals from a different airport, an increase in the number of connections, downgrades to a lower class of service, and connections at different airports or flights on less accessible planes for passengers with disabilities.

Hopefully, with these new changes, travelers will be compensated for their aggravation when a flight is significantly delayed or canceled.