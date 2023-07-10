Nice Try! Sticker Scam Didn’t ‘End Well’ for Driver in Upstate NY

Nice Try! Sticker Scam Didn&#8217;t &#8216;End Well&#8217; for Driver in Upstate NY

This isn't the first time we've seen someone try and get away while driving with a fake inspection sticker, and it certainly won't be the last.  But, this is the second time within the last 8 months that a driver in Endwell, NY (about two hours southwest of Albany) got popped for trying to get away with a poorly reproduced fake.

 

"Nice try BUT... this doesn't give you a pass for your New York State Inspection. Troopers in Endwell stopped a car and found this displayed on the front windshield. A woman was charged with the felony of Possession of a Forged Instrument." NYSP Endwell

 

Reghan Parker, Union, NY

According to the New York State Police at Endwell, on July 6, 2023, troopers arrested Reghan L. Parker, age 44 of Union, NY for the class “D” felony of Possession of a Forged Instrument and misdemeanor Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree.

The report states that Troopers noticed the driver of a vehicle was making traffic violations while in the town of Union and that's when Troopers attempted to make a traffic stop and learned that the driver was in possession of methamphetamines and did not possess a valid driver’s license.

Really Bad Fake

Photo: NYSP Endwell
loading...

In addition, State Police found that Parker's vehicle also had an odd-looking NYS inspection sticker on the window that was handwritten, and poorly forged. According to the report, Parker was arrested and processed at SP Endwell.

Penalties and fines vary from state to state, but if your inspection sticker is expired more than 60 days, or you fail to affix an inspection sticker the fine is $100.

"Troopers also found that Parker’s vehicle had a homemade piece of paper on the front windshield attempting to represent a New York State Inspection sticker. Parker was arrested and processed at SP Endwell. She was issued appearance tickets to Broome County Centralized Arraignment and Processing." NYSP Endwell

 

