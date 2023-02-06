One of the great things about living in the Northeast is that - for the most part - we don't have the real threat of unpredictable natural disasters that people in other parts of the country or world do. For instance, we're not getting many hurricanes, tornadoes, avalanches, landslides, wildfires, and droughts, but if we do, it's relatively mild.

But on occasion, Mother Nature can whip up a little Northeast excitement in the form of an actual earthquake, and that was the case on Monday.

Most New Yorkers slept through it, others say it rocked their home and even produced a loud BOOM when a sizable earthquake hit us on early Monday morning, and here's what we know so far.

See videos that captured the moment the earthquake shook homes in western, New York below.

According to multiple sources, a 3.8 magnitude earthquake shook Western New York early Monday morning at 6:15 a.m.





Earthquakes Canada reported that they registered the quake at 4.2 magnitudes.





The epicenter of the earthquake was found to be in West Seneca. That's southeast of the City of Buffalo.

Here's how some New Yorkers reacted after it was reported that western New York got with an earthquake early on Monday morning.

