New Yorkers Beware of the ‘Brushing’ Scam!

You get a suprise gift in the mail but there's no note to say who it's from. You call everyone you can think of and no one has sent it to you. Beware! A new scam is making its way across New York State. It's the "brushing" scam. Here's how it works.

A package arrives at your door, completely out of the blue. Inside is something small but tempting: a shiny bracelet, Bluetooth speaker, or ring. There’s no note, no sender information, just your name and address. While it might seem like a random gift, this could be part of a scam known as “brushing.”

Scammers send unexpected items to random addresses, often from places like Amazon or other retailers. The real danger lies inside the package it's a QR code promising to reveal who sent the mysterious gift.

Whatever you do, don’t scan that code. It’s not harmless curiosity. Scanning the QR code can give scammers access to everything on your phone, including personal information, photos, contacts, and even your financial accounts.

Victims of this scam have reported stolen identities, drained bank accounts, and compromised security, all from one quick scan.

If you receive a surprise package like this, don’t panic. You can keep the item or throw it away. Just avoid scanning any QR codes or clicking on suspicious links that come with it.

It’s also a good idea to warn family and friends, especially those who may not be tech-savvy. Scammers are getting creative, and these kinds of scams are showing up everywhere.

At the end of the day, if something feels off, trust your instincts. Gifts aren’t always free, sometimes they come at a cost. Stay alert and be aware.