New York State Prison Protests Grow Despite ‘Illegal’ Actions

On Monday, correction officers from a handful of New York prisons went on strike due to what employees deem as unsafe working conditions.

By Wednesday morning, a tidal wave of workers did the same, and reports are that as many as 25 prisons throughout New York State have correction officers protesting outside. (See pics and video below)

New York Governor Threatens Efforts

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that she'd deploy the National Guard to several prisons across New York following unsanctioned work stoppages, but that doesn't seem to have stopped the protests.

“The illegal and unlawful actions being taken by a number of correction officers must end immediately,” Hochul said.

Adding that, ”We will not allow these individuals to jeopardize the safety of their colleagues, incarcerated people, and the residents of communities surrounding our correctional facilities."

correction officer protests growing across New York State, 518-news, 518news, what prisons are being protested in New York State Corrections Officers protest poor working conditions at New York Prisons. Photo: Frank Panasuk Facebook loading...

Why Are Staffers Protesting?

Sources say workers are concerned about understaffing, mandatory overtime, and possible position reduction.

According to a report, state Sen. George Borrello, a Republican from Jamestown, New York, supports what he calls overworked and underappreciated personnel.

“The dangerous and deteriorating working conditions within our state prisons have reached a crisis point...These unsafe environments have led to countless injuries among the corrections staff, severely impacting both their physical well-being and morale," he told the New York Post.

Where Are the Protests?

Sources report that as many as 25 New York State prisons and correctional facilities currently have staff members involved in the protest, including Upstate, Franklin, Fishkill, Bare Hill, Clinton, Five Points, Cayuga, Woodbourne, Gouverner, Auburn, Adirondack, Collins, Albion, Attica, Elmira, Lakeview, Groveland, Ulster, Eastern, Wyoming, Orleans, and Wende.

The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, the union representing state correction officers, is well aware of the protests but did not sanction them.

“At (the) facilities, staff chose not to enter for their work shifts as a result of their discontentment with current working conditions,” NYSCOPBA said in a statement.

New York State Prohibits Employee Strikes

New York State law prohibits public employee strikes, and courts have ruled that "wildcat strikes," without union leadership’s backing, are illegal.

Department of Corrections and Community Supervision spokesperson Thomas Mailey told sources that the strikes were “initiated by some rogue NYSCOPBA members” and are “illegal and unlawful.”

Videos/Pictures Show Protestors at Prisons Throughout New York

