27 Stunning Landmarks Worthy of a New York Road Trip

Having lived in New York my whole life, I don’t think I truly appreciated just how beautiful this state is. From the Adirondacks to the Catskills, and Albany to Buffalo, there’s no shortage of jaw-dropping views and natural beauty—especially during this time of year.

Whether you're exploring a remote mountain trail, relaxing at a lakeside park, or just taking a scenic drive, you're never far from something breathtaking in the Empire State. Beaches, waterfalls, forests, and historic landmarks are around every corner.

In 2018, photographer Demetri Andritsakis captured that beauty in a stunning 3.5-minute drone film titled "Upstate New York By Air."

The video showcased many of the state's most remarkable natural sights from a soaring aerial perspective. It was submitted to the New York State Fair Drone Film Festival that same year—and not surprisingly, it took home the Gold Medal.

If you're looking for a reminder of just how scenic Upstate New York is, check out this collection of 27 unforgettable landmarks. It just might make you want to hit the road and explore it all over again.

27 Astonishing Landmarks Worthy of a New York Road Trip From the Adirondacks to the Catskills, Albany to Buffalo, and everything worth seeing, check out these spectacular pictures featuring 27 of the most magnificent landmarks in Upstate New York. Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany