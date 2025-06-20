If you're already daydreaming about loading up the car, rolling the windows down, and hitting the open road this summer, you’re not alone. Road trips are one of the most popular ways to explore and make memories, and a new study just revealed the best states to do it in. New York State finished near the top.

WalletHub compared all 50 states using 32 different factors to figure out where road trippers are getting the best overall experience. They looked at things like gas prices, camping costs, road quality, number of attractions, safety, and how fun the routes are. It’s a pretty deep dive into what makes a summer road trip actually worth it.

Each state was graded in three big areas: cost, safety, and activities. Under those, they looked at everything from how many fairs and amusement parks you’ll pass to how likely you are to find a decent vacation rental or deal with traffic.

So where did New York land? We came in at number three this year still great, but down one spot from last summer. Texas took the top spot, followed by Minnesota. Still, with everything from the Adirondacks, Catskills, the Finger Lakes and world-famous spots like Niagara Falls, New York has more than earned its place near the top.

Thinking about a summer adventure? There’s plenty waiting for you right here in the Empire State.