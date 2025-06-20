No Need To Travel Far: New York State Tops For Summer Road Trips In US

No Need To Travel Far: New York State Tops For Summer Road Trips In US

Canva

If you're already daydreaming about loading up the car, rolling the windows down, and hitting the open road this summer, you’re not alone. Road trips are one of the most popular ways to explore and make memories, and a new study just revealed the best states to do it in. New York State finished near the top.

Canva
loading...

WalletHub compared all 50 states using 32 different factors to figure out where road trippers are getting the best overall experience. They looked at things like gas prices, camping costs, road quality, number of attractions, safety, and how fun the routes are. It’s a pretty deep dive into what makes a summer road trip actually worth it.

Each state was graded in three big areas: cost, safety, and activities. Under those, they looked at everything from how many fairs and amusement parks you’ll pass to how likely you are to find a decent vacation rental or deal with traffic.

Canva
loading...

So where did New York land? We came in at number three this year still great, but down one spot from last summer. Texas took the top spot, followed by Minnesota. Still, with everything from the Adirondacks, Catskills, the Finger Lakes and world-famous spots like Niagara Falls, New York has more than earned its place near the top.

Thinking about a summer adventure? There’s plenty waiting for you right here in the Empire State.

2025 Vacation Inspiration-Top 15 Places to Visit in New York State

Sometimes the best places to visit are right here in New York State. New York State has something for everyone, from beaches, beautiful mountains, the bright lights of New York City, and the gorgeous roaring Niagara Falls, not to mention the many gleaming lakes throughout the state. Check out the many different options right here in New York State. These are the top 15 destinations to visit according to U.S. News and World Report. They considered sights, culture, adventurous pursuits, and the opinions of readers and experts.

Gallery Credit: Google Maps-Canva

Filed Under: new york state, 518 News

More From 96.9 WOUR