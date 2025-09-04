Central New York Lake Named Prettiest In the Empire State

Travel experts have weighed in to determine New York's prettiest of all its lakes!

Which New York lake do you think is prettiest in the state of New York?

If you started this conversation up at a party, it could go on for hours. We have a long list of amazing lakes in New York that offer stunning beauty along with limitless recreational opportunities.

From the Adirondacks ro the Finger Lakes spots like Lake George, Lake Placid, Cayuga Lake, and so many others are worthy of the title of 'New York's Prettiest Lake.' But its another favorite that has been named the most beautiful statewide by the travel experts at Readers Digest.

Central New York Lake Is The Prettiest In the State

Keuka Lake in the Finger Lakes - fall shot across blue lake pawtraitd loading...

Readers Digest set out to find some 'all-American beauties:' the prettiest lake in every state. And their search in New York led them to the Finger Lakes!

Of all the stunning New York State lakes, here's why Readers Digest says Keuka Lake is the prettiest:

Scenic vineyards dot the shores and offer a fun excursion for visitors as they explore the Keuka Lake Wine Trail. Nicknamed “the jewel of the Finger Lakes,” Keuka Lake is also known for its swimming, fishing, boating, and camping, as well as wintertime activities like Nordic skiing and snowshoeing. And you can check out Finger Lakes wineries any time of year!

Fun Keuka Lake Facts

Vineyard on Keuka Lake, New York, with autumn trees in the background jimfeng loading...

According to Visit Finger Lakes, Keuka Lake is 22 miles long, is unique among the Finger Lakes because it is the one shaped like a Y, and it is also the only American lake that flows both north and south! The first Finger Lakes winery was planted near the lake in Hammondsport in 1836, which was the genesis kicking off winemaking in the area.

Like its sister lakes Seneca and Cauyga, the surrounding area is perfect for growing grapes for wine production. Because of this, there are many vineyards around the lake. You can find a full Finger Lakes winery guide from Visit Finger Lakes here.

