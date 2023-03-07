New York Has The Most Extraordinary McDonald’s in the World!

With over 38,000 McDonald's restaurants in 100 countries, this McDonald's in New York state is the most extraordinary in the world!

The home was built in 1795 for the Denton family on Long Island who is the founder of the town of Hempstead. It was an 18th-century farmhouse and later became a Georgian-style mansion in the 1860s. It was once a funeral home and housed a few restaurants but then in the 1980s it was abandoned and in disrepair.

McDonald's bought the property in 1985 with plans of leveling the home and building a fast food restaurant. That's when the residents of the Town of Hempstead stepped in to try and save the historic home according to Atlas Obscura.

McDonald's agreed to restore the mansion in exchange for allowing them to build a drive-thru lane. They built it in a way that is obscure from the actual home.

This McDonald's became the Denton House McDonald's or the McMansion! Residents and historians of New Hyde Park in the Town of Hempstead were very happy with the outcome of preserving the town's history. Customers appreciate this amazing and unique McDonald's.