New Yorkers Could Get $500 Energy Relief Checks Under New Budget Deal

It has been a hot topic for months as it becomes more difficult for New York residents to make ends meet every month: expensive energy costs and high National Grid bills.

From personal experience, I can tell you that since this past fall, we have had a series of the highest National Grid bills we have ever paid at our home in Clifton Park. And while our bills were high, they paled in comparison to the amounts I saw shared on social media by other New Yorkers coping with skyrocketing energy costs. Whatever the reasons for the spikes, the struggle is real to cover the cost in a budget already strained by more expensive EVERYTHING!

While it may not make up for all of the increased costs of late, some relief could be on the way for New Yorkers on the energy cost front.

New York Budget Proposal Includes $1 Billion In Energy Relief For Residents

According to Governor Hochul's office, legislators have agreed in principle to a 2027 budget deal that will include $1 billion in energy relief for New Yorkers.

According to Pix 11, eligibility and check amounts would be as follows:$500 rebate checks for residents earning under $150,000 would receive a $500

$300 checks for residents earning between $150,000 - $300,000.

The budget will also include a "...ratepayer protection program to guard against rate increases and spiraling costs..." according to the Governor's office. This would tie executive pay at utility companies to lower bills and would also eliminate hidden costs.

Governor Hochul's office says the legislative houses are expected to pass these budget measures within days.

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