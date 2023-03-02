Mushy Pooch from Upstate is a Finalist for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’
Voting ends soon for "America's Favorite Pet" but we think we already know who's taking this title!
Meet Oliver Mush a sweet 1-year-old Eglish Bulldog from Troy who loves peanut butter, and basketball, and has so much love to give, he even enjoys trips to the Veterinarian.
He's also one of a handful of cute pooches and pretty kitties in the running to win a national contest of "America's Favorite Pet" and there's a lot on the line here.
It's not only bragging rights and a two-page spread in Catster or Dogster Magazine, the winning dog and cat will take home $5K!
We learned about Oliver Mush from a report from News 10 ABC, and we're hoping to give this squishy love ball a little extra push as the voting enters the final week.
His parents, Chris Pelletier and Judi Morrissey from Troy told the news station they got Oliver Mush when he was 8 weeks old and he's named after Judi's son who passed away seven years ago.
Oliver's parents even created a Facebook page so that you can keep up with all of the playful antics which include playing basketball, chewing basketballs, and being squishy.
"One charming cat and one dashing dog will be awarded the title of America’s Favorite Pet 2023! Each will be featured in a 2-page advertorial in Catster or Dogster Magazine, respectively, and take home $5,000 cash. Are you ready to see your furbaby in the ultimate spotlight?" - America's Favorite Pet
According to organizers, each year, "America’s Favorite Pet has given one fine feline and one handsome hound the opportunity to shine (inside) the pages of Catster and Dogster Magazine.
Vote for Oliver Mush!
If you want Oliver Mush to be the next America's Favorite Pet, you can make a tax-deductible donation supporting PAWS.org in their mission to help sick, injured, and orphaned animals.