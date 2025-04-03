A new survey rates the eighteen most instagrammable cities in New York State (outside of New York City). Two of them are here in the Capital Region.

The platform’s geo-tagging feature has made it an effective tool for showcasing specific locations. Over time, Instagram has evolved from a simple photo-sharing app into a platform that reflects where people spend their time and create the most memories.

A New York-based marketing agency, located outside New York City, has taken an interest in how Instagram is used across smaller cities in the state. The agency is not only analyzing the number of photos posted but also comparing this data to the population of each city.

Among the top eighteen cities highlighted, two are here in the Capital Region. They stand out for their Instagram presence. Here's the breakdown.

#5 Saratoga Springs

Saratoga Springs, a city of 28,000, is known for its mineral springs, rich history, and horse racing. For centuries, people have visited the local mineral springs, such as those in Congress Park (3,100 posts), for their reputed healing properties. Saratoga Race Course, with its longstanding tradition, is another major highlight and has inspired 143,000 Instagram posts.

Popular photo spots in the city include the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (131,000 posts), the historic Adelphi Hotel (10,400 posts), and the scenic Skidmore College campus (53,200 posts).

#13 Albany

With a population of nearly one hundred thousand, the Albany area is rich in history with beautiful architecture, culture, and colleges. The most Instagram posts come from SUNY Albany with 152,000 posts. RPI (Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute) with 58,700 posts. Then, the now-closed College of St. Rose with 28,800 posts.

MVP Arena holds events, sports, and major concerts, bringing in 119,000 posts. Even the Albany International Airport brought in 33,500 posts.

Check out the entire list of the top 18 most instagrammable smaller cities in New York State by clicking HERE.