Trainer from Middleburgh Credited with Life-Saving Effort

A potentially tragic moment was averted during a Hornell Steamers vs. Olean Oilers New York Collegiate Baseball League baseball game on Wednesday in Hornell, NY.

According to the Wellsville Sun, it was the quick response of an athletic trainer from Middleburgh, Lyndsey McCoy, that may have saved an umpire's life.

The incident occurred in Hornell, NY, approximately 4 hours west of Albany.

What Happened?

During the first inning, the home plate umpire took a hard foul ball off the chest and appeared momentarily stunned.

Although he insisted he was fine, Hornell Steamers General Manager Paul Welker went to check on the umpire mid-inning to see if he was okay, the article stated.

As Welker spoke with the umpire, a trainer, and Olean coaches, the umpire’s head began to fall back while starting to collapse.

Middleburgh native Lyndsey McCoy

McCoy Sprinted Out of the Dugout

That's when Middleburgh's Lyndsey McCoy, an assistant athletic trainer at Alfred University and trainer for the Hornell Steamers, went to work.

Anticipating the worst, she sprinted to the dugout and returned within seconds with an Automated External Defibrillator (AED).

As the umpire fell into the arms of Olean coaches, McCoy and Hornell GM Paul Welker and others were already at his side. But it was McCoy, who, according to reports, administered CPR and first aid, using the AED and checking for responsiveness within 30 seconds of the collapse.

The game between the two teams was suspended, and the players gathered together at home plate to pray for the umpire’s recovery, according to sources.

Players from both teams join in on a team prayer.

Thanks to their efforts and a rapid EMS response, the Wellsville Sun reported that the umpire was alert and breathing upon arrival at UR Medicine St. James Hospital and was released later that evening.

McCoy, who previously worked as a substitute teacher in her hometown of Middleburgh, is certified in CPR/AED for Pro Rescuers, Responding to Emergencies, and First Aid through the American Red Cross, as well as many other emergency service credentials.

But it was her poise under pressure that made all the difference that night.

