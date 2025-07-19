At-Large

State Police in New York say Larry Hicks killed a woman in Upstate New York three years ago and has been on the run ever since. Sources say the last time anyone saw him, he was possibly heading to Mexico.

At 6'7" and weighing 300 lbs, this behemoth of a man, accused of murder in Upstate New York, has been on the run since police anointed him as the prime suspect in a stabbing murder back on July 14th, 2022.

Who Was Hicks' Victim?

State Police in New York say that Hicks is responsible for the grisly murder of Monique R. Yanulavich. According to reports, the 45-year-old woman was found dead, stabbed 45 times, and left in her vehicle in a bank parking lot in Plattsburgh on July 14.

The attack, violent in nature, had people in Upstate New York on high alert. Still, police have stated that Hicks targeted Yanulavich, and this was not considered a "random" act of violence.

Police say that after Hicks killed Yanulavich, he fled New York and was seen in South Carolina driving a 2015 Honda Goldwing motorcycle.

On July 21st, 2022, Hicks was spotted boarding a bus in Corpus Christi, Texas, destined for Brownsville, Texas—and from there, it's anyone's guess where he's.

At 6'7" tall and weighing 300 pounds, it seems unlikely that this mammoth man can continue on the run without being noticed - but police so far have announced very little about the case outside of his appearing on a few surveillance cameras.

State Police Acknowledge 3-Year Anniversary

According to the NYSP, today marks the third anniversary of this tragic incident.

And they're committed to solving this case and ensuring justice for the Yanulavich family. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Larry M. Hicks Jr., please get in touch with the New York State Police at 518-563-3761.

