UPDATE: CASTING CALL CANCELLED

Unfortunately, there is some bad news to report regarding the Adirondack casting call.

Charlotte Arneaux from Adirondacks Film announced on Tuesday that production has been postponed indefinitely. She posted this on Facebook yesterday:

Hi everyone - Charlotte here from the Adirondacks Film that’s been circulating the last week. Well, really wish I was posting with better news. We found out that the production has been pulled and is postponed indefinitely. We are cancelling all open calls, including the virtual one. We will be contacting everyone who signed up for open calls

Work With a Hollywood A-Lister

Want to be in a movie? Do you know somebody who does? This could be the lucky break you've been looking for, and according to the casting call, you'd be working with an award-winning director and an A-list actor.

No acting experience is required, and if chosen, you could earn anywhere from $260 to over $ 1,200 a day in the Upstate New York ADKS.

Canva Canva loading...

Casting Call in the ADKS

A message appeared on Facebook last week, and naturally, it has sparked considerable curiosity among many people. Little is known about this film, which is reportedly being shot in the Adirondacks this Fall, but the production company United Adirondacks Film is seeking actors.

Canva Canva loading...

"We're casting a MAJOR feature film in the Adirondacks area and looking for local residents who might be interested. Acting experience not necessary - just looking for authentic, local residents who want to be in the movie! There are speaking roles and featured background parts available." Charlotte Arnaux, Facebook

Read More: Troy, NY's Historic Drama Film Shoot Disrupts Local Traffic

Major Film with an A-List Actor

According to the casting call webpage, this is a big-time film featuring an award-winning director and an 'A-list' actor, with filming scheduled for the fall.

The casting call states that the director is committed to an "authentic portrayal" of the community and is therefore interested in casting local residents, regardless of whether you have experience acting or not.

Canva Canva loading...

Here's what else we know about this unique opportunity.

They'll be hiring for speaking and featured background roles.

If you live in the area and are interested in being considered, fill out their online casting call form.

Untitled Adirondacks Film is a new feature film directed by a principal Award-winning director and starring an A-list actor.

The film will shoot in the Adirondack Region starting in Fall 2025.

If cast, you will be paid between $260/day and $ 1,246/day.

Ranking The Top 15 Movies Filmed in Upstate New York Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM