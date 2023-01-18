Look! NY Has One of the Most Beautiful Waterfalls in the Entire World

Travel and Leisure magazine named the top 21 most beautiful waterfalls in the world and Niagara Falls made the list. Niagara Falls consists of the Bridal Veil Falls on the New York side or the American Falls and the Horseshoe Falls across the river on the Canadian side. They are worthy of being on this list. I have visited many times in all different seasons and it is truly breathtaking. Just think one of the seven wonders of the world and the most beautiful waterfalls in the world is right here in New York state!
