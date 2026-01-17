Scammers are getting more convincing, and this latest trick is hitting close to home. Law enforcement agencies across the country, including in the Capital Region, are warning about phone calls targeting families of people who are incarcerated.

The Columbia County Sheriff's office is warning that the call usually sounds urgent and official. The person on the line claims they are with the Sheriff’s Office and says your loved one can be released if you pay right away.

They may mention extra fees for things like monitoring or tracking to make it sound legitimate. Then they tell you to send money through gift cards or apps like Venmo or Apple Pay.

It is a lie, and it is designed to catch people in a moment of fear.

Real law enforcement agencies do not collect bail or fees through gift cards or payment apps. They do not demand money over the phone. They do not charge for tracking or monitoring to release someone. Scammers count on people not knowing that and reacting before they have time to think.

Read More: Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Warning of Credit Card Scam

That is why it is so important to slow down and protect yourself. If you get a call like this, do not send money and do not share any personal or financial information. Hang up. Then call your local Sheriff’s Office directly using a phone number you look up yourself to confirm what is really going on.

Even though this warning comes from the Columbia County Sheriff, it has been happening throughout the Capital Region.

Remember, if something feels off, trust that feeling. Acting quickly to verify could save you thousands of dollars and a lot of stress.