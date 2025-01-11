Known Child Predator Wanted by the New York State Police
Child Predator Wanted by New York State Police
The New York State Police are searching for a known child predator with warrants out for his arrest, and they are asking for anyone with information to assist them with their search.
The New York State Police in Monroe, New York, is attempting to locate the pictured suspect, who is wanted for committing the crimes of Sex Abuse 1st, Forcible Touching, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, according to a news release sent out on Thursday.
The subject has an Active Indictment Warrant from Orange County, NY, for the said Offenses. The suspect also has 2 active Parole Violation Warrants in Orange County, New York. The pictured subject was last known to have traveled to the State of Virginia. - NYSP
The Subject May Have Traveled to Virginia
The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Monroe (90 miles south of Albany) thinks the subject may have traveled to Virginia.
If you have any information leading to an arrest, don't hesitate to get in touch with Investigator Lance Saraceno at 845-344-5300 or email Lance.Saraceno@troopers.ny.gov reference case #2400195631
Here's what we know about this wanted man from the New York State Police:
- Name: Juan A Gonzalez Gomez
- Date of Birth:06-10-89
- Height: 5 feet 5 inches
- Weight: 160 pounds
- Eyes: Brown
- Hair: Black
- POB: Honduras
What is The BCI?
Established in 1935, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, or BCI, is the plainclothes detective branch of the New York State Police, with over 1,000 investigative personnel in its ranks.
The detectives investigate misdemeanor cases such as assault, larceny, and criminal mischief; cases requiring extensive investigation or involving felonies are referred to the BCI.
