An exciting, fast-paced, family fun complex is opening soon in an old Sears in Warren County. This complex features exhilarating go-kart racing, mini glow golf, simulators, and more. You could be one of the first to test out this amazing space.

ADK Karting is opening soon, taking over the empty Sears space in Aviation Mall, and it will be one of the most fun destinations for family fun. It is unlike any indoor go-kart track you've experienced.

According to the Glens Falls Chronicle, Jeremy Treadway is almost done converting the 86,000 square foot former Sears space in Aviation Mall and transforming it into ADK Karting Experience. These will be high-level indoor go-kart tracks for kids and adults, plus six racing simulators.

The main attraction is the indoor go-kart tracks. There is a 1,400-foot track for adults and a 250-foot track for kids. They can even be combined into a 1,600-foot mega track.

The karts are all electric and imported from England, with a track designed by experts from the UK. Jeremy Treadway, a former professional racer, has done extensive research, traveling to Europe and Florida to ensure top-tier quality.

Do you want to be one of the first ones to experience everything ADK Karting has to offer?

You can pre-register now at adkkart.com to book a two-hour, all-inclusive session from November 1st through November 9th that gives you full access to the facility. That means high-speed go-karts, Formula 1 racing simulators, glow-in-the-dark mini golf, and plenty of arcade fun.

There are two Test N Tune packages available. The Junior option is for racers between 48 and 54 inches tall at $45, and the Teen and Adult option is for racers 54 inches and taller at $75.

This Test N Tune period helps the team fine-tune operations and gives you a sneak peek of the full ADK Karting Experience. It’s a chance to test everything out and enjoy the ride while they make sure everything runs smoothly.

ADK Karting Experience is set to open on Friday, November 14th.