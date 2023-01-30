It’s Official! One of the Largest Indoor Adventure Parks Opens Soon in Albany

Another option for entertainment for the whole family is coming to Albany. Urban Air Adventure Park is the largest indoor adventure park in the world. The plan is to open one in Albany at the end of February.

What Does Urban Air Adventure Park Offer

Although it varies in each location, Urban Air Adventure Park offers a lot of different fun experiences. They include Virtual Reality-Spree, Adventure Hub, Battle Beam, Leap of Faith, Drop Zone, Wipeout, Warrior Course, and more. Some places offer a trampoline park, bumper cars, mini golf, and bowling! We aren't sure what will go into the one being built in Albany.

Where Will The New Urban Air Adventure Park Be Built?

There has been a lease agreement signed to bring the new park location to 161 Washington Ave Extension in Albany according to Franchising.com. This is where the largest Walmart in the country is located.

Why Did They Pick Albany For Urban Air Adventure Park?

According to Urban Air's CEO Jay Thomas,

We know families are looking for ways to spend more time together and as the premier destination for family fun and adventure, we’re thrilled to bring our park experience to even more families in Albany. Each park is equipped with unique and patented attractions, giving families a one-of-a-kind experience and allowing them to be active, soar to new heights, and reach new limits, all while having fun and making memories.

When Will Urban Air Albany Open?

Urban Air Albany is expected to open at the end of February. They will be employing sixty Capital Region residents and will start accepting applications soon. You can sign up for updates, and special offers, and find out which attractions will be inside Urban Air Albany click HERE.