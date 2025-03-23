Is National Grid Shutting Off Service? Beware of Latest New York Scam

A new scam is circulating through New York State. The caller threatens to shut off your National Grid service. This is one of many scams that try to access your personal information. Please don't fall for it. Here's what you need to know.

Canva Canva loading...

If you get a call that looks like it's from National Grid’s customer service line, don’t be too quick to believe it, it could be a scam. These fraudsters use a trick called "spoofing" to make their number appear legitimate on caller ID. They might even give you a fake employee ID number and a bogus office location to sound more convincing.

Canva Canva loading...

The scam usually involves a caller who claims you have an overdue balance and that your power will be shut off immediately if you don’t pay up. Then, they pressure you into making a payment using a prepaid debit card, such as a Green Dot or MoneyPak.

They’ll tell you to go to a store, buy the card, and call a toll-free number to provide the details. In some cases, they might also ask for personal information such as your National Grid account number or Social Security number.

Here’s the truth. National Grid will never demand payment through prepaid debit cards or threaten to cut off service right away. If you get a call like this, don’t panic. Hang up and report it to local law enforcement. Stay alert and keep your personal information safe.