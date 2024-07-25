Is It Illegal to Discard Grass Clippings into the Road in New York State?

You might not think twice about where your grass clippings end up after mowing the lawn, but in New York State, tossing them into the road is a big no-no. It's not just about keeping things tidy. There are some serious reasons why this is frowned upon.

Photo by Carl Tronders on Unsplash Photo by Carl Tronders on Unsplash loading...

First off, grass clippings on the road can be pretty dangerous. Imagine driving or biking along and suddenly hitting a patch of slippery, wet grass. It’s an accident waiting to happen, especially for motorcyclists. Local laws in cities like New York City, Rochester, and Buffalo strictly ban dumping yard waste in the street, and breaking these rules can lead to fines.

Canva Canva loading...

But the hazards don’t stop there. Grass clippings can clog up storm drains, causing drainage problems and even localized flooding. And when these clippings wash into our waterways, they bring a load of nutrients. This might sound harmless, but it fuels the growth of algae, which can deplete oxygen in the water and harm fish and other aquatic life.

So, what should you do with your grass clippings? Instead of dumping them in the street, try mulching them back into your lawn. It’s great for the grass. Or, consider composting. Many communities also offer yard waste collection services.

Canva Canva loading...

By taking these steps, you’re not just avoiding a fine, you’re helping to keep your neighborhood safe and the environment healthy. Next time you mow, think twice about where those clippings go. It’s a small change that makes a big difference.