If you have ever been road tripping anywhere outside of Upstate New York and the Northeast, you are well aware that there are many big chain restaurants, convenience stores, and more that are not in the Capital Region.

In-N-Out Burger and Waffle House are a couple of restaurant chains that come to mind, and convenience stores like Wawa and QuikTrip also do not call New York home. While it is unlikely many of these chains will open in the Capital Region, one major travel stop and convenience store is rumored to be considering the Capital Region for one of its first forays into the Empire State.

Is Buc-ee's Eyeing A Capital Region Location?

Largest Convenience Store In The World Opens In Texas Getty Images loading...

Buc-ee's is an enormously popular convenience store and travel stop chain with locations throughout the South. Because of that popularity, it is often speculated that they could expand to other parts of the country.

A story from Ohio Statewide has rumors flying that the convenience giant is scouting out some potential areas like the Capital Region, Hudson Valley, and Syracuse around some of our major highways.

While we would love to see a Buc-ee's open here in the Capital Region, it is just rumors and speculation at this point.

According to the Ohio Statewide story, their locations are purely speculative and Buc-ee's currently has no official plans to expand in the Empire State. Buc-ee's has revealed expansion plans over the next few years, but all centered around southern and midwestern states.

Besides, in a region dominated by our beloved Stewart's Shops, New York is probably not the easiest market to break into when it comes to convenience stores!

