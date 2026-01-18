New York Is Testing A Program That Would Physically Stop You From Speeding
We have speed limits for a reason. City planners know exactly how fast you should be driving for your commute to be as efficient and safe as possible.
Sometimes, however, you can find yourself blazing past the limit, and New York wants to put a stop to that once and for all, whether you want to or not.
Stopping Super Speeders
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has finally released her State of the State Book for 2026, breaking down what the state plans to update in the coming year. One of these programs is their "Intelligent Speed Assist" system, which will (hopefully) cut down traffic accidents on a massive scale.
The system would install a device inside your car that GPS to determine how fast your vehicle is going. It would then cross-reference that information with the posted speed limit, and stop your acceleration if you attempt to drive more than a few miles over the posted limit.
How is This Going to Be Implemented?
Obviously, this is kind of a scary thought. The state putting a device in your car that would literally change the way it drives? No one wants that, even if you are worried about speeding. Luckily, this program is only going to effect what they call 'Super Speeders", or drivers with an extensive record of breaking the speed limit.
For you Capital Region folks, don't worry, the program is only taking place on a testing basis in New York City, but it could come to Albany and the surrounding areas if it is a success in the big city.
