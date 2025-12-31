In today's digital age, it's hard to know exactly where your personal information is. We give it to dozens of people a year, and it's held somewhere in the cloud by these establishments.

Unfortunately, these systems aren't airtight, and that information can be stolen and sold to the highest bidder. One Albany establishment is now coming under fire for allowing that to happen.

Massive Information Leak

In 2023, hackers breached into OrthopedicsNY's system. This is an Orthopedics office that primarily serves the Capital Region. These hackers were able to use compromised login information and gain remote access to the business' network, which gave them access to thousands of people's personal information.

All-in-all, around 656,000 people were affected, staff and patients alike losing their medical records, healthcare information, and private personal information. Alongside that 110,000 lost Social Security numbers, passport numbers, and drivers license information. This is a massive problem, for a large subset of the Capital Region, no doubt.

How Does This Get Resolved?

For starters, those effected needed something to be put right. Obviously they couldn't just undo the whole fiasco, so they were offered one year of free credit score monitoring funded by OrthopedicsNY, in order to protect them against any further fraud.

Alongside this, New York State Attorney General Letitia James ordered a $500,000 penalty be placed against OrthopedicsNY for not properly securing their information. They will also be required to adopt certain measures to ensure a data breach like this never happens again under their watch, which can all be found HERE.

